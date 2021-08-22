Lubbock’s unemployment rate fell to 5.0 percent during the month of July 2021

Downtown Lubbock skyline as viewed from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of July 2021.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 5.0 percent, down from the reported 5.7 percent in June.

An estimated 156,700 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 164,900.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (July 2020) was measured at 7.4 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Workforce Commission reported the state’s unemployment rate fell to 6.2 percent in July.

Click here to view the full July 2021 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

