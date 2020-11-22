Lubbock’s unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent in October

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed a drop in Lubbock’s unemployment rate during the month of October.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 5.1 percent, down from the reported 6.0 percent in September.

An estimated 154,100 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 162,400.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (October 2019) was measured at 2.7 percent.

The state’s unemployment rate fell to 6.9 percent in October.

Click here to view the full September unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release the November report on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).