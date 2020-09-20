Lubbock’s unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in August

Downtown Lubbock skyline as viewed from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubock.com Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed a drop in Lubbock’s unemployment rate during the month of August.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 5.2 percent, down from the reported 6.4 percent in July.

An estimated 156,000 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 164,600.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (August 2019) was measured at 3.0 percent.

The state’s unemployment rate fell to 6.8 percent in August, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline.

Click here to view the full August unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of September on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains