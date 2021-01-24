Lubbock’s unemployment rate fell to 5.6 percent in December 2020

Downtown Lubbock skyline as viewed from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubock.com Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed Lubbock’s unemployment fell during the month of December 2020.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 5.6 percent, down from the reported 6.2 percent in November.

An estimated 152,500 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 161,500.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (December 2019) was measured at 2.5 percent.

The state’s unemployment also fell during the month of December to 7.2 percent.

Click here to view the full December unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release the January 2021 report on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.