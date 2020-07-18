Lubbock’s unemployment rate fell to 6.9 percent in June

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of June.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 6.9 percent, down from the reported 9.4 percent in May.

An estimated 146,500 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 157,300.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (June 2019) was measured at 3.3 percent.

The state’s unemployment rate fell to 8.6 percent in June, down from the reported 12.7 percent in May.

The state will release job statistics for the month of July on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

