LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of July 2022.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.8 percent, unchanged from the reported 3.8 percent in June.

An estimated 162,300 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 168,700.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (July 2021) was measured at 4.9 percent.

Click here to view the full July 2022 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of July on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).