Lubbock’s unemployment rate held steady at 2.6 percent in November

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of November.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 2.6 percent, unchanged from October’s statistics.

An estimated 161,400 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 165,700.

Lubbock tied with the College Station-Bryan MSA for the third lowest unemployment rate in Texas.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (November 2018) was measured at 2.7 percent.

Texas maintained a record low unemployment rate 3.4 percent for the sixth consecutive month.

Click here to view the full November unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of December on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).