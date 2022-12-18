LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of November 2022.

The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.1 percent, unchanged from October’s rate.

An estimated 163,500 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 168,800.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (November 2021) was measured at 3.6 percent.

Click here to view the full November 2022 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of December on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).