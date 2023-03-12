LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock rose during the first month of 2023.

The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.6 percent in January 2023, up from the reported 2.9 percent in December 2022.

An estimated 163,600 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 169,700.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (January 2022) was measured at 3.8 percent.

Click here to view the full January 2023 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of February 2023 on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).