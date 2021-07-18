Lubbock’s unemployment rate rose during the month of June 2021

Downtown Lubbock skyline as viewed from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubock.com Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock rose during the month of June 2021.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 5.7 percent, up one percentage point from the reported 4.7 percent in May.

An estimated 154,600 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 163,900.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (June 2020) was measured at 7.8 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Workforce Commission reported the state’s unemployment rate fell slightly to 6.5 percent in June.

Click here to view the full June 2021 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of July will be released on Friday, August 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).