LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock rose during the month of June 2022.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.8 percent, up from the reported 3.0 percent in May.

An estimated 161,800 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 168,300.

Click here to view the full June 2022 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of July on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).