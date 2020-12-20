Lubbock’s unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent in November

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed Lubbock’s unemployment rose during the month of November.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 6.2 percent, up from the reported 5.0 percent in October.

An estimated 152,800 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 162,900.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (November 2019) was measured at 2.6 percent.

The state’s unemployment also rose during the month of November to 8.1 percent.

Click here to view the full November unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release the December report on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.