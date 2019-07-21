Lubbock’s unemployment rate spikes to 3.2 percent in June

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the unemployment rate in Lubbock spiked during the month of June.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.2 percent, up from the reported 2.3 percent reported in May 2019.

An estimated 158,600 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 163,700.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (June 2018) was measured at 3.6 percent.

The state’s unemployment rate fell to an all-time low of 3.4 percent, the lowest it has ever been since series tracking began in 1976.

Click here to view the full June unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission. Lubbock’s unemployment held steady at 2.3 percent in May

The state will release job statistics for the month of July on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).