LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock rose during the month of May 2022.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.0 percent, up from the reported 2.8 percent in April.

An estimated 162,700 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 167,800.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (May 2021) was measured at 4.4 percent.

Click here to view the full May 2022 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of June on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).