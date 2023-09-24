LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Westminster Presbyterian Church is set to celebrate its 75th anniversary on September 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on Texas Tech’s campus.

A press release said there will be a 75th Anniversary Gala to kick off the celebration of Westminster Presbyterian’s service to the Lubbock community since 1948.

The event will feature history and reflections from former Westminster pastors, a conferring of honors from the Congressman’s office, and a time capsule revealing, according to a press release.