LUBBOCK, Texas — A family-owned wig salon with the same location on Broadway since 1968 said it will host a block party Friday celebrating 55 years of service to the Lubbock community.

Beginning at 6:00 p.m., Broadway at Avenue J and Buddy Holly Avenue will be blocked off for a celebration featuring food trucks, a Barbie photo booth, limited edition wigs, a DJ and giveaways, the business’ co-owner Daniela Hernandez said.

Image: Wig Trend Salon

Daniela said there will be an opportunity for those who’ve never tried a wig on to do so. The block party will last until 10:00 p.m.

According to Daniela, Wig Trend is one of the largest wig salons in the U.S. Daniela’s parents Ishmael and Anna Hernandez are the founders and she said through their mentorship, she and her siblings – Denise, Ish, Ralph and Debbie – have all become entrepreneurs.

Image: Wig Trend Salon

“We love what we do at WIG TREND & whatever we do — WE DO BIG!” the company said.

Wig Trend has 15 licensed cosmetologists that provide hair loss replacement solutions and said that 70% of their clientele comes from other states and countries. The building also has a vault of vintage goods.

Wig Trend supports UMC Cancer Center, American Cancer Society, Joe Arrington Cancer Center and Lubbock Meals On Wheels.

Outside of Wig Trend, Daniela is a 30th year facilitator, trainer and educator at LookGoodFeelBetter.org an organization for women undergoing cancer treatment. She is also the global educator for Aderans Global, the largest wig manufacturing company in the world.

The family said all are welcome to “come in and let us help you find your dream hair!”