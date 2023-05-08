LUBBOCK, Texas — All “shrimp” are invited to World of Beer to redeem a free platter of grilled shrimp on May 10, National Shrimp Day, according to a press release from WOB.

To celebrate, the restaurant is offering free shrimp to anyone under 5 feet tall.

“…We believe in great beer, great food and having a ton of fun, which is especially important these days,” according to the Lubbock location’s manager.

The promotion is limited to one per person and only available to dine-in customers while supplies last, WOB said.

WOB is located at 2912 West Loop 289 Access Road, Suite 405 in the West End Center.