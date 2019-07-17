Luggage and tote bag drive to benefit Lubbock’s Women’s Protective Service on Saturday, July 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Women’s Protective Services on Lubbock, Inc. and Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:

Please join us for a much-needed luggage and tote bag drive for Women’s Protective Services at the Lubbock Habitat ReStore on Saturday, July 20th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm! Two non-profit organizations working and supporting each other for a common cause:

HELPING LUBBOCK CITIZENS —— STOP – SHOP – SUPPORT

The need for pre-owned or new luggage or tote bags is needed for those individuals and families who utilize Women’s Protective Services. Many of clients of WPS use trash bags or old grocery bags to carry what little belongings they do have. So many of us take a suitcase or tote bag for granted but to others – it is such a need.

Utilizing the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 8004 Indiana Ave in the Melonie Square Shopping Center as the drop off location, allows the Lubbock community to visit the Habitat ReStore especially if they have not had a prior opportunity for shopping or as their next donation call!

Pre-owned tote bags, suitcases, backpacks – whatever the “CASE”, if there is LIFE left in it – It Can and Will Be Used!

About Lubbock Habitat for Humanity and Habitat ReStore:

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is a local branch of Habitat for Humanity International, a leading global non-profit working in more than 1,300 communities nationally and more than 70 countries. Driven by the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live, LHFH has served individuals and families in the Lubbock community since 1987. LHFH is a construction company, mortgage-lending company and a retail store that helps fund the mission of putting God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a facility that supports the services provided by Lubbock Habitat for Humanity by generating income from the sales of “gently used” furniture, appliances, decor, and select building materials. These funds are specifically directed towards expanding the building program of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.

About Women’s Protective Services:

The Mission of Women’ Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc. is to create an environment of empowerment for women, children, and families and to eliminate family violence.

Our purpose and objectives are to provide a safe environment, offer community education and prevention, rehabilitate violent family members, encourage the transition to self-sufficiency and to advocate for the prevention and elimination of family violence

The services provided at WPS are FREE and CONFIDENTIAL. Services are available without regard to race, sex, handicap, national origin, color, religion, sexual orientation, or income.

For more information about the Luggage Drive please contact:



Leslie Cox

(806) 790-1339

(News release from Women’s Protective Services on Lubbock, Inc. and Lubbock Habitat for Humanity)