Luke Siegel to be inducted into the LCHS Spanish Club Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock-Cooper ISD:
The Lubbock-Cooper High School Spanish Club will induct Luke Siegel as an honorary member at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 10 at the Lubbock-Cooper High School CTE Commons.
Organization members, including Siegel’s sister, Ellie, are extending this special invitation to remind others to practice love and kindness during this holiday season and year-round.
(News release from the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District)