Luke Siegel to be inducted into the LCHS Spanish Club Thursday

Luke Siegel-s Family Reflects- One Year After His Accident_91274216-159532

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock-Cooper ISD:

The Lubbock-Cooper High School Spanish Club will induct Luke Siegel as an honorary member at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 10 at the Lubbock-Cooper High School CTE Commons.

Organization members, including Siegel’s sister, Ellie, are extending this special invitation to remind others to practice love and kindness during this holiday season and year-round.

(News release from the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District)

