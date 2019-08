LUBBOCK, Texas — Lululemon will open its first Lubbock store next month, according to a report by KFYO. A sign on a door-front said Lululemon will open in late September in the Kingsgate Center South at 4210 82nd Street.

The Lululemon website described the Lubbock location as “seasonal.”

According to its Facebook page, Lululemon makes clothing for yoga, running, and other pursuits. The chain started in Vancouver and now has more than 400 locations.