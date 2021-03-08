Lynn County Hospital announces rebranding Monday

TAHOKA, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lynn County Healthcare System:

Lynn County Hospital, a regional leader in rural healthcare delivery, has announced a rebrand as Lynn County Healthcare System.



“In January 1971, the hospital opened our doors, and a rich history of service began. We believe rebranding as Lynn County Healthcare System positions us well for the next chapter of this organization’s commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare services,” said Dr. Melanie Richburg, chief executive officer.



In addition to the rebrand, Dr. Richburg explained Lynn County Healthcare System is beginning a comprehensive renovation this year. Updates include new hospital rooms, new wheelchair accessible bathrooms in each room, and a dedicated wing with independent ventilation systems, as well as the construction of a long-term care nursing facility on the hospital’s campus.



Dr. Richburg projects the renovations and addition of the nursing home will cost $20-million dollars. Funding for the project is being sought through USDA loan. Dr. Richburg states the loan application process will take about nine months for approval and says the hospital is seeking a fixed rate of 2.1%.



“We are excited to expand on our commitment of offering healthcare closer to home. Our

expansion, the addition of a nursing home, and the strength of Lynnwood Independent and

Assisted Living Center will position Lynn County Healthcare System as a continued leader for

the next fifty years and beyond,” Dr. Richburg added.



Lynn County Healthcare System is operated by the Lynn County Hospital District, which is

governed by a seven-member elected board of directors. Current members include W. Calloway

Huffaker (president), Sharon Isham, Dr. Ed Smith, Manuel DeLeon, Mary Gayle Raindl, Jana

Bishop, and Connie Donald

(News release from Lynn County Healthcare System)