Lynn County Hospital District receives $128K federal grant to expand telehealth

Governor Abbott, DSHS Distribute Antiviral Drug Remdesivir In Lubbock To Treat COVID-19

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn:

The Lynn County Hospital District in Tahoka, Texas will receive a $127,980 federal grant to expand its telehealth capabilities, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced [Wednesday]. 

“Congress passed the CARES Act with resources to expand telehealth so that Texans can stay home and receive care, protecting both patients and providers,” said Sen. Cornyn.  “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for further expanding access to telehealth in Tahoka.”

The grant, which comes from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will allow the Lynn County Hospital District to purchase connected devices, a telemedicine platform, a portable teleclinic briefcase, and other telehealth equipment to decrease patients’ and health care workers’ exposure to the coronavirus, all the while allowing for continued patient care.  You can read more about the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, authorized by the CARES Acthere.

