Lynn County Hospital District to get $400k COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

TAHOKA, Texas – Lynn County Hospital District is adding a new COVID-19 drive-thru testing facility on the west end of their hospital grounds.

John Baker, EMS Director for Lynn County Hospital District, said the $400,000 project is being funded by the CARES Act passed in Congress in March, and said it is a project that had been in discussion since May.

Baker said the new testing site will help alleviate some nuisances that exist in their current testing set up. For example, he said that their testing for COVID-19 is administered in their parking lot, which leaves medical personnel and patients exposed to the elements.

“We have had several nurses and patients that have had to be out in the rain, the sleet and the dust storms as of late,” he said. “And you don’t want to swab somebody with dirt blowing in their nose, as well as dirt flowing up their nose.”

Baker said the demand to get tested for COVID-19 has increased during the construction of the facility. He said he’s hoping this facility will help the surrounding areas decrease hospitalizations through early detection.

“We are serving not only Lynn County but we have had a great number from Garza County, Dawson County and Terry County,” he said. “And even in Lubbock, [people] who have not been able to get appointments [in town] because of the overwhelmed numbers.”

The facility will have three car ports and will allow for up to nine cars to be housed at a time.

Baker said the project could be entirely built by December and could be set to operate as soon as next month.