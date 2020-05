TAHOKA, Texas — On Tuesday afternoon, the Lynn County Judge’s Office informed EverythingLubbock.com of a new confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to a news release, the case involves a female between the ages of 40 and 60.

The patient is said be in self-quarantine.

No further information concerning the new case was report.

Including this new case, there have been six total confirmed cases in Lynn County and one death.