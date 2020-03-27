Lynn County reports first coronavirus case

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — On Friday, Lynn County Judge Mike Braddock announced the first case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to a release, Braddock was informed of the positive case by the Texas Department of State Health Services around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Braddock said an investigation was ongoing and the health department would notify anybody who had been exposed to the virus.

Map of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the South Plains, updated March 27

Read the full letter by Braddock below:

To the Citizen’s of Lynn County. My office has received verbal notification from the Texas Department of State Health Services that there is confirmed case of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Lynn County. This notification was received at 4:45 p.m. this afternoon. I want the public to be fully aware that we will be as transparent with as much information as possible. HIPA restricts specific information about a person’s medical condition but we are able to report the person has been quarantined in their home and under medical supervision. An ongoing investigation by the health department will determine who the person may have been in contact with and where the person may have visited. The health department will contact individuals who may have been exposed. The infected individual contracted the virus from another person (person to person contact contamination) and no travel history outside the United States.

We ask all citizens of Lynn County to continue their efforts to reduce contact with people in small and large crowds or gathering and maintain a 4 to 6 feet social distance with people, no handshaking, sanitize and wash hands and wipe surfaces that others may touch. Business are asked to continue safety and health precautions. You can visit the Center for Disease Control for more information about the virus at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Finally, please contact your health provider should you feel as if you have any Coronavirus symptoms. Protect your family and others by not being in a public place if you have any symptoms whatsoever. Thank you for your cooperation.