LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

*** A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains until 9:00 PM CDT Sunday. ***

Lubbock topped out at 106° on this Saturday, which was our warmest day so far this year. We missed tying the record high today by two degrees. A strong area of high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, not to mention the region. Very hot and dry weather will continue to be the main bullet points of the forecast through the remainder of the weekend.