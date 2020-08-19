Lynn County Sheriff involved in domestic dispute, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a police report, a Lynn County Sheriff pointed a pistol at his newlywed.

On Friday, August 14, an off duty Lubbock Police officer, working at Covenant’s Children ER, overheard a conversation about domestic violence involving the victim and the suspect, the Lynn County Sheriff, the police report said.

The victim’s coworker and other ER staff were speaking about the victim filing for divorce after discovering that her husband cheated on her, the police report said.

After overhearing the conversation, and due to the officer knowing both the victim and the Sheriff personally, the officer asked the coworker what happened, the police report stated.

The coworker said the victim had recently found out about the suspect cheating and that the suspect had pointed a pistol at the victim and threatened to commit suicide the week prior, the police report said.

The police report said the victim had to ask the suspect to put the gun down multiple times before the suspect complied.

The coworker said that the victim did not want to notify the police, according to the police report.

Because charges have not yet been filed, the Sheriff’s name was not released.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Lynn County Sheriff’s Office. They were unable to give a comment at that time.