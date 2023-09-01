LUBBOCK, Texas — Early Monday morning, Lubbock police responded to an incident at a bar in the 1800 block of Buddy Holly Avenue involving a Lynn County Sheriff’s Deputy, according to a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

At 12:53 a.m., the bar’s private security told the Lubbock Police Department that the deputy sheriff entered the bar, grabbed his firearm and slammed it down on the table in front of him. He said the deputy appeared intoxicated, so he took custody of the weapon.

A responding LPD officer confirmed the deputy’s eyes were “bloodshot and glossy.”

The officer spoke with the deputy who was uncooperative, appeared angry and spoke loudly, according to the report. He refused to answer when asked if he had drank any alcohol.

The deputy said he placed his badge and firearm on the table because security asked if he had anything on him; he said he did the same thing at another bar prior, the police report said.

When asked for his phone number he gave the first 6 digits then said, “figure it out.” When asked how long he’d worked with the department he gave a similar response.

According to the report, the deputy was detained. LPD at the request of EverythingLubbock.com clarified on Friday that while the deputy was detained, he was not arrested. The firearm was released to a Lieutenant at the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s department said it was aware of the incident and had no comment at the time.