LUBBOCK, Texas – Rachel Vega said the love of her life, former Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega, was someone you could always depend on and loved the community that he served every day.

From March through December 2020, the Officer Down Memorial Page found that COVID-19 killed 221 law enforcement officers in the line of duty, a number that made up 68% or more of all line-of-duty deaths at the time. One of those victims was Sheriff Vega.

“When he passed away, it wasn’t two weeks, but to find between the times he passed away, and the first denial letter I got,” Rachel said.

That denial was for line-of-duty death benefits for Sheriff Vega’s family. It was July 2020 when Sheriff Vega contracted and later died from COVID-19 while working at the Lynn County Sheriff’s Department.

“He put 30 years into law enforcement and I don’t want that just to be forgotten,” Rachel said. “His sacrifice, his continuing on when all of us were staying at home and sheltering in place, and what seems like years ago, that was just three years ago. I think he needs to be remembered for that.”

Mike Braddock, the Lynn County Sheriff at the time, said the reason for the denial was that it couldn’t be determined if Sheriff Vega was on the job when he got COVID-19.

“He actually did shift work, made arrests, put people in jail, closed the door on the jail behind them, and was there when they made bail,” said Charley Wilkison, the executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT). “There’s no question in anyone’s mind now that he caught COVID-19 because he was working.”

Rachel joined forces with CLEAT, and they’ve since fought tooth and nail on behalf of the late Sheriff.

“I really believe that Sheriff would have been forgotten had it not been for his surviving spouse, for his widow, if she had not really kept the pressure on,” Wilkison said. “She’s a hero in her own right. She demanded that his memory not be lost, that his sacrifice be honored.”

Senate Bill 22 was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 14, 2021, which designates COVID-19 as a presumptive illness allowing for the family of any first responder who died of the illness to receive line-of-duty death benefits. Rachel’s fight still isn’t over.

“When that happened, I thought, well, we won, and everything would be good,” Rachel said. “It didn’t happen. My claim was still denied by workers’ compensation. Every time I felt like we had a victory, something else happened. Here it is in April and we still don’t have a plan of death designation field.”

Now, Rachel’s paperwork awaits approval from the Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS), where it’s been since the beginning of the year.

Out of all the benefits, Rachel said her main focus is for the Sheriff’s name to be forever etched on the memorial walls in Austin and Washington D.C. before it’s too late.

“Getting his name on the walls to me would feel like finally getting to close this part of my life,” Rachel said. “Not putting him away, but finalizing his name and basically creating this legacy that’s going to go on forever.”

Rachel said the family of a law enforcement officer has up to three years to make sure their loved one’s name is included on the memorial wall, which means she has up until July to get those death benefits, so Sheriff Vega doesn’t miss out.

“We’re hopeful that it’s just in the logjam of cases,” Wilkison said. We’ll continue to work with her and make sure. There’s no doubt, Rachel’s not going to let ERS, the state of Texas or anyone else forget about Sheriff Vega.”

ERS declined to comment on the matter, citing privacy concerns with the administration of the benefit.