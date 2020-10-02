Mac Davis funeral and “homecoming event” planned in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Singer and songwriter Mac Davis will be laid to rest on Monday (October 5) during a private family ceremony in Lubbock. However, a processional will be open to the public and according to Caldwell Entertainment a strong showing from the community would be good.

The memorial in Lubbock was described by Don Caldwell as “a homecoming event.”

“The community is invited to line up their cars on Canyon Lake Drive around Lake 6, leading to the Lubbock Cemetery as Mac is driven to his final resting place. Hopefully, cars will fill Canyon Lake Drive around the lake, east from Martin Luther King to the cemetery gate.”

Caldwell said at this time there is no plan to use Mac Davis Lane. (Caldwell said a widely circulated statement on that plan was incorrect.)

The burial was scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at the Lubbock City Cemetery. But the specific time of the processional has not been finalized according to Caldwell.

“Texas In My Rear-View Mirror” will be played, the family previously said. The signature line of the song is “I though happiness was Lubbock, Texas in my rearview mirror.”

Caldwell said more details will be released soon.

Davis died this week at the age of 78 after heart surgery. He not only had hit songs of his own, but he also wrote big hits for others including “In the Ghetto” for Elvis Presley.

