LUBBOCK, Texas — A bridge at MacKenzie Park remained closed due to a fire that caused major damage to the bridge on July 18.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation for an update on the bridge at MacKenzie Park on July 26 and was notified the bridge will be closed until further notice.

At this time, “the bridge is still closed to the public and will be until we can get a contractor to make the repairs,” said the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation.

On July 18, the Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a call for a “bridge on fire” at MacKenzie State Park at approximately 4:35 p.m.

According to an incident report, LFR and the Fire Marshal’s Office investigators arrived at the scene to put the fire out.

LFR and the Fire Marshal’s investigator went to conduct “a fire cause” and scene examination, and considered the fire to be undetermined at the time.

LFR said the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation was notified and had shut the bridge down. Additionally the bridge had to be repaired given the severity of the damage.