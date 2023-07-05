LUBBOCK, Texas — Parks and Recreation teams started cleaning Mackenzie Park at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning after the big Fourth on Broadway event.

Parks Operations Superintendent, Gabby Anglin says the cleanup time varies depending on the trash overflow, but teams clean up through the event making it easier the day after.

“We systematically take care of the whole lake system essentially all the way from Lake one to Lake six,” Anglin said. “Specifically, Fourth on Broadway we have rakes and vacuums that we take out there and I have a crew that is out there pretty much until the trash is all picked up and taken care of.”

Anglin says it only take about a day to get through all of the leftover trash.

“It’s mostly just you know water bottles, drinks from all of the food vendors and stuff that people miss the trash can or they are sitting around having a good time and forget that it’s there to be honest,” Anglin said. “That’s your typical Fourth on Broadway stuff that you see. Throughout all the other parks you’ve got just your party supplies that people forget to throw in the trash can.”

Anglin says their number one priority is to have a safe and clean park before, during and after park celebrations.