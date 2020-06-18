Mackenzie Place, assisted living in Lubbock, confirms COVID-19 exposure

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mackenzie Place, an assisted living facility at 8609 Boston Avenue in Lubbock, confirmed on Thursday that residents tested positive for COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Mackenzie Place did not say how many residents. EverythingLubbock.com also reached out to the City of Lubbock for information. This story will be updated if needed.

The following is a statement from Louis Kievit on behalf of Mackenzie Place:

I can confirm there are residents of our Mackenzie Place community that have tested positive for COVID-19. We are coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control as well as all applicable local and state health organizations. The safety and health of our employees and residents is our top priority. Our team continues to monitor the situation and update procedures in accordance with evolving guidance to ensure the continued safety of our residents and our dedicated team of caregivers who are working tirelessly to provide quality, supportive care each day. For more than 35 years, Enlivant has been dedicated to enriching lives through meaningful relationships and vibrant communities for the residents we serve. We remain steadfast in our commitment.

Many thanks, Louis Kievit