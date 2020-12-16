MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, donates to Lubbock YWCA

In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, have divided up their stake in Amazon. In a government filing late Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Amazon disclosed that Jeff Bezos now has an 11.8% in the company worth nearly $110 billion after completing the divorce and cashing in some $2 billion worth of stock. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — MacKenzie Scott said Tuesday that she donated money to the Lubbock Young Women’s Christian Associations (YWCA). Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The YWCA of Lubbock is one of 384 organizations to which Scott donated. She donated almost $4.2 billion total.

Scott said she did extensive research to decide which organization would receive donations. She started with a list of 6,490 organizations, and the Lubbock YWCA was one of 384 to make the final cut.

The YWCA did not say exactly how much Scott donated but did say it was a “large” amount, and the YWCA was not restricted in how it plans to use the money.