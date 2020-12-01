Mac’s BBQ announces it is closing its doors for good due to the pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, Mac’s BBQ & Catering announced via its social media that it was closing its doors for good due to the pandemic.

“As you can imagine this hasn’t been an easy decision, but with the government limitations levied as a result of the pandemic and the uncertainty moving forward, thereof, we had no other option,” its statement read.

Although it was not immediately clear how many other small businesses were affected by COVID-19, EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the the Chamber of Commerce for a reaction.

“It’s unfortunate we continue to see Lubbock restaurants or any business close their doors due to the pandemic. We understand many of the restrictions put in place to keep the public safe has caused financial detriment not only in Lubbock, but for small businesses across the nation. The Chamber is working tirelessly to make sure the business community has as many resources as possible to stay operational and we look forward to getting past Covid-19 to see those businesses that are impacted bounce back.” –Eddie McBride, President and CEO

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

Read the full statement from Mac’s BBQ below:

Dear Valued Customers, Friends and Family,

First and foremost, our Mac’s Family would like to wish you, your family and friends a very Happy Holiday Season! We would also like to thank you for all the countless memories and lifetime friends we have been blessed to gain during our time here.

Second and just as important, we would like to thank our amazing staff for all your hard work and loyalty through the ups and downs. We cannot tell you enough how much we appreciate you.

That said, after countless hours of prayer and back and forth amongst our owners and management, we have come to the difficult decision to close our doors for good. As you can imagine this hasn’t been an easy decision, but with the government limitations levied as a result of the pandemic and the uncertainty moving forward, thereof, we had no other option.

It has been a good run in the Hub City. The hospitality in this amazing town is second to none. We thank you for being a part of our time here and may you have good luck and favor in all of your future endeavors​.

Sincerely and Wreck em’,

Your Macs Family