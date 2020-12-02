Mac’s Bar-B-Q & Catering closes amid pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mac’s Bar-B-Q and Catering off Slide Road closed due to the economic impact caused by the pandemic.

“I am heartbroken,” said Derek Webb, operations manager and partner of Mac’s Bar-B-Q.

Webb said he has long-standing memories of the restaurant after his grandparents retired at another Mac’s Bar-B-Q location years ago. Webb said that after attending college, he and his partners decided to open up a few locations across Texas.

Webb said the Lubbock location had been open for the past three years and that the pandemic brought uncertainty in their industry.

“For the pandemic to hit like it did, it really hurt us and made us look like we were the bad people, Webb said, “Yet you [could] go to the grocery store like [the virus] doesn’t live there.”

Webb said he tried to save the business after capacity restrictions by hosting outside events.

“I had to pull city permits every week, and there goes more money, and you hope to God that people will come out and support your steak night and hang out,” he said.

Webb said ultimately sales from outside events were not enough since a lot of people were scared to go out and dine.

Trey Strange, the owner at Silver Bullet Sports Bar and Grill, said he frequently visited the restaurant and purchased food to resell at his establishment after he was obligated to transition his business into a restaurant.

Strange said he heard the news and could not allow it to close.

“I couldn’t let it go, and I just basically made an offer in helping out with rent and everything, and we are just making a really soft transition where this will become basically the Silverbullet Smokehouse,” he said.

Strange said he always loved the food and staff and that in the transition, he was going to try to keep most employees on board.

Webb said the restaurant should still carry the Mac’s Bar-B-Q vibe and that he’s grateful for customers who showed the restaurant support throughout these past three years.

“For those that came out and got to ear our food, we are going to miss y’all. We are going to miss being here,” Webb said. “For those that didn’t get the chance to try it, we wish you would have.