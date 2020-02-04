Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Live Now
Watch the State of the Union here, coverage from ABC News
1  of  26
Closings or Delays
Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Christ the King School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Cradles to Crayons Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II First Christian Child Development Center Lamesa ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark New World Christian Learning Center Post ISD Premiere High School Richard Milburn Academy Sharp Academy Snyder ISD South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Pre-School and PDO StarCare Specialty Health System Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Wilson ISD

Mad dash to the grocery stores, Lubbock gets ready for severe winter weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock said they are prepared for the severe winter weather headed to the South Plains, and now so are local residents.

Long lines at the cash registers, and food flying off the shelves at various grocery store locations as residents stocked up.

“It’s been completely crazy,” said Nicole Flores, Administrative Assistant. “It’s really been an all-hands on deck as we try and get everyone what they need.”

Water, paper plastics, and hot food items are some of the quickest to disappear at the grocery stores. However, representatives said they are not worried about a shortage.

“Luckily we have the distribution center right here in Lubbock so if worse came to worse, we can always just go back there,” Flores said.

All Market Street and United locations should be open during the severe winter weather, but they do not recommend driving unless absolutely necessary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar