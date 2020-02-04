Mad dash to the grocery stores, Lubbock gets ready for severe winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock said they are prepared for the severe winter weather headed to the South Plains, and now so are local residents.

Long lines at the cash registers, and food flying off the shelves at various grocery store locations as residents stocked up.

“It’s been completely crazy,” said Nicole Flores, Administrative Assistant. “It’s really been an all-hands on deck as we try and get everyone what they need.”

Water, paper plastics, and hot food items are some of the quickest to disappear at the grocery stores. However, representatives said they are not worried about a shortage.

“Luckily we have the distribution center right here in Lubbock so if worse came to worse, we can always just go back there,” Flores said.

All Market Street and United locations should be open during the severe winter weather, but they do not recommend driving unless absolutely necessary.