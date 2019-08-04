Maggie Trejo Supercenter to host National Night Out and a Movie in the Park on Tuesday, August 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Enjoy an evening with friends and neighbors to band together against drugs, gang violence and crime and then stay for a movie out under the stars. Trejo Supercenter will be hosting their 2nd annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Families will enjoy games, hot dogs, a health fair, live music and more. Amerigroup will be providing 200 backpacks with school supplies for neighborhood kids. Entertainment includes Mariachi Mexico Lindo at 7:00 p.m. and Raices Compania de Danza at 7:30 p.m. Thanks to our sponsors Amerigroup, Accolade, Bankers Life, Double Up and the Silver Star Health Network. We appreciate staff from the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Department for participating in this event. Admission is free for all ages.

After National Night Out, Trejo Supercenter and Amerigroup will be hosting Movie in the Park with the showing of Lego Movie 2 on Tuesday, August 6, at dusk or approximately 9:00 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or low-backed lawn chairs, snacks and mosquito spray to enhance their viewing experience. Enjoy water, popcorn and games provided by Amerigroup. Admission is free.

National Night Out is a community building campaign that is designed to heighten crime-prevention awareness, generate support for participation in local anticrime programs, and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. This campaign will send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Maggie Trejo Supercenter is located at 3200 Amherst Street. The center is open Monday – Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m., Fridays from 8:30 a.m-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. For more information on this event, call the center at 767-2705.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)