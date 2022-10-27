LUBBOCK, Texas — Patrick Mahomes and American State Bank announced a deal Thursday. However, this is not your father’s American State Bank in Lubbock.

The ASB most Lubbockites remember completed a merger with Prosperity Bank in 2012. Until that time, it was a Lubbock-based bank with more than $3 billion in assets and more than three dozen West Texas locations.

The Tyler-based American State Bank said it is, “making substantial moves in the Lubbock market as it has hired more than 35 employees and will be opening a branch at 6502 Slide Road, all during 2022.”

The investor page of the bank’s website said, “American State Bank recently opened Loan Production – Deposit Production Offices in Lubbock, Plainview, and Amarillo.”

The Lubbock loan office was listed as 4010 82nd, Suite 110 and the Plainview loan office was listed as 500 Dallas Street, Suite A on the bank website.

“ASB [is] sponsoring this weekend’s Texas Tech University Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame ceremony for record-breaking quarterback,” the bank said.

“A long-time ASB client, Mahomes is now the second-largest shareholder of the 110-year-old bank,” ASB said.

“I opened my first account with American State Bank when I was just 16-years old,” said Mahomes. “From my time at Texas Tech and throughout my career in Kansas City, ASB has been a constant in my life and I’m proud to join the ownership group during its transformation into a major player in the Lubbock market, Texas and the new digital economy.”