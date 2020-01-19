Mahomes, Chiefs beat Titans to advance to Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates as he comes off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship Game Sunday to punch their ticket.

With Mahomes reaching the Super Bowl, Texas Tech becomes the first Texas university to produce a quarterback that started the game.

Mahomes was spectacular throughout. The former Texas Tech quarterback threw three touchdowns and ran for another, dominating Tennesee’s defense in the victory. He finished the game with 294 passing yards and 53 rushing yards.

Mahomes threw touchdown passes to Tyreek Hill for Kansas City’s first two scores of the game. Then before halftime he shed several tackles on a 27-yard touchdown run to give the Chiefs the lead.

Damien Williams scored the Chiefs’ fourth touchdown on a handoff and Mahomes chucked a 60-yard touchdown to Sammy Watkins for their fifth, effectively sealing the game.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was born in Lubbock, was able to keep Tennessee close for most of the game, but the Chiefs’ defense slowed down Tennessee in the second half.

The Chiefs will face either the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl. Those teams face off in the NFC Championship Game at 5:40.