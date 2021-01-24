Mahomes, Chiefs top Bills 38-24, set up Super Bowl showdown with Brady

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass while being chased down by Atlanta Falcons Jacob Tuioti-Mariner during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 Sunday night, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl for the second straight year.

When there, they’ll face arguably the greatest player to ever step on the gridiron. Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC with a 31-26 triumph over the Green Bay Packers Sunday.

Mahomes was, as usual, fantastic in Kansas City’s win over the Bills. The former Texas Tech quarterback threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

The Chiefs had to dig themselves out of an early hole to win.

Buffalo scored a field goal on the opening drive of the game, and scored six more points after Chiefs return man Mecole Hardman muffed a punt deep in Kansas City territory.

But Mahomes has made a habit of bringing the Chiefs back from playoff deficits, and he did it again Sunday. The Chiefs scored 21 straight points in the second quarter; including a touchdown pass from Mahomes to Hardman, and took a 21-12 lead into halftime.

Mahomes threw his second and third touchdowns to Travis Kelce, who finished the game with 13 catches. The third touchdown made the score 38-15 in the fourth quarter, essentially ending Buffalo’s chances.

The Super Bowl will be Mahomes and Brady’s second playoff meeting. Brady delivered Mahomes his only postseason loss two seasons ago when the Patriots beat the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime.