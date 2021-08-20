Mahomes, Drew Brees, others pay tribute to Luke Siegel

LUBBOCK, Texas — After Luke Siegel passed away Thursday, celebrities across the sports world took to social media to share what he meant to them.

Siegel, the son of former Texas Tech tennis coach Tim Siegel, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a golf cart accident when he was 9 years old. His family founded Team Luke Hope for Minds in his honor, which aims to enrich the lives of children with brain injuries and give hope to their families.

Read social media posts from Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, John Isner and others who were touched by Luke and his story below.

RIP Luke. The impact you made in my life will never be forgotten! My thoughts and prayers are with the whole Siegel family! #TeamLuke — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 19, 2021

There was no better inspiration for our program than Luke Siegel.



We join the countless others in mourning his loss, but his memory and legacy will live forever. We are all thinking and praying for our friends Tim, Jenny and the entire Siegel family.#TeamLuke #WeUsOur 👆🏼 pic.twitter.com/VIyNtRm8hr — Matt Wells ŦŦ (@TTUCoachWells) August 19, 2021

Our hearts go out to the Siegel family. Luke was a tremendous fighter and inspiration to all of us.



Forever #TeamLuke https://t.co/QuO5i3zVc4 — Mark Adams (@CoachAdams_TTU) August 19, 2021

Hard to explain how inspiring it was getting to know Luke Siegel and his family. Heaven gained an angel and your fighting spirit will live on forever, Luke. RIP buddy. Everyone, hug your loved ones today. @TeamLukeHFM #TeamLuke #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/NpyMWuYiFA — John Isner (@JohnIsner) August 19, 2021