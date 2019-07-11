Mahomes’ foundation donates shoes to underprivileged Whitehouse ISD students

WHITEHOUSE, Texas – Former Whitehouse legend, Texas Tech Red Raider legend and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave back to his hometown early Thursday morning.

His brother, Jackson Mahomes, visited Whitehouse ISD to donate shoes to underprivileged athletes.

School officials are going to give out as many as are available to kids in the district that are in the most need of a new pair of tennis shoes.

This is a part of his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation which he founded back in April.

The organization will serve “kids from either under-served communities that don’t get the same opportunities I had whenever I was young, or kids that are in the hospital that have chronic illnesses or have suffered major injuries, because those kids are the ones that have trained harder than me by 100 times every single day,” Mahomes said on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show on NBC.

Mahomes has also been generous in supporting Lubbock-based Team Luke – Hope for Minds.

(easttexasmatters.com contributed to this report).