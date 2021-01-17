Mahomes goes down, Chiefs hold on to beat Mayfield, Browns 22-17

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a Patrick Mahomes injury Sunday to beat the Cleveland Browns 22-17 in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs.
Mahomes left the game with a concussion in the third quarter with the Chiefs winning 19-10.
He was replaced by back-up Chad Henne, who picked up a critical fourth down with 1:14 remaining to seal the game for Kansas City.
In a game featuring two former Texas Tech quarterbacks, Mahomes was out-dueling Baker Mayfield until his injury.
Mahomes threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score before going down. Mayfield completed 23 of 37 passes for 204 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
With the win, Kansas City advanced to the AFC Championship game, where it will host the Buffalo Bills.