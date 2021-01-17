Mahomes goes down, Chiefs hold on to beat Mayfield, Browns 22-17

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Ben Niemann (56) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrate after Jones sacked Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the enzone for a safety, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a Patrick Mahomes injury Sunday to beat the Cleveland Browns 22-17 in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs.

Mahomes left the game with a concussion in the third quarter with the Chiefs winning 19-10.

He was replaced by back-up Chad Henne, who picked up a critical fourth down with 1:14 remaining to seal the game for Kansas City.

In a game featuring two former Texas Tech quarterbacks, Mahomes was out-dueling Baker Mayfield until his injury.

Mahomes threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score before going down. Mayfield completed 23 of 37 passes for 204 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

With the win, Kansas City advanced to the AFC Championship game, where it will host the Buffalo Bills.