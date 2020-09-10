Mahomes is so valuable, Chiefs took out an insurance policy if something goes wrong

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 08: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs took out an insurance policy, according to ESPN, on Patrick Mahomes’ record-breaking NFL contract. Announced in July, Mahomes can make more than $503 million over the course of 10 years.

“The move protects the Chiefs,” EPSN said, “… in the event that an injury prevents Mahomes from being available to play. It also has salary-cap implications, as Kansas City would receive a corresponding salary-cap credit.”

USA Today reported that more than $140 million of the Mahomes contract is guaranteed even if he gets injured.

Mahomes is the former Texas Tech Red Raider standout who played three seasons and opted to enter the NFL draft after his junior year. The Chiefs chose Mahomes in the first round. He guided the Chiefs to a Superbowl victory on February 2.

Mahomes has kept ties in Lubbock including charitable causes such as Team Luke Help for Minds.