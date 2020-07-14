Mahomes on the cover of GQ and “Proud of who I am”

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes made it to the cover of GQ Magazine.

Mahomes tweeted Tuesday morning, “Proud of who I am. Thank you @GQMagazine.”

In the introduction to its August profile, GQ wrote, “When a pandemic gave way to a protest movement that implicated the NFL, the game’s brightest star began to find his voice—and prove that he’s as adroit off the field as he is on it.”

GQ tells the story of how Mahomes was on path to baseball but Kliff Kingsbury brought him to the Red Raider football program. Sorry, MLB. Mahomes was drafted by Kansas City in the first round. This summer the KC Chiefs signed him an extension worth $500 million or more.

Does he look GQ on the cover of GQ? You decide. CLICK HERE to see the article.