Mahomes second to Brady in merchandise sales

TAMPA, Florida — The two quarterbacks facing off in the Super Bowl Sunday are also the two NFL players that sell the most merchandise, according to data released by the NFL Players Association.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady topped the list in his first season with his new team, followed by former Texas Tech Red Raider Patrick Mahomes.

The data covers sales from March 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020.

Reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson took the third spot on the list, followed by rookies Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow.

Five Dallas Cowboys placed among the top 50 players in merchandise sales: Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Leighton Vander Esch and Amari Cooper.

In data from the 2019 season, which was taken from March 2019 to February 2020, Mahomes sold the most merchandise, followed by Brady.