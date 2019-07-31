Breakfast of Fearless Champions: Mahomes set to debut new cereal

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Texas Cosplayers Association was founded by Eli Moreno in October of 2018. The group was formed to unite cosplayers throughout the Lubbock area and begin a community for them.

Cosplay is a mash-up of the words costume and play. People that participate in cosplaying are those that wear costumes and use props to portray a specific character. Cosplayers represent characters in history, fiction, movies, TV shows and much more.