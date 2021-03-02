Mahon Library presents “Alamo Images: Changing Perceptions of a Texas Experience”

FILE — Actors, portraying defenders of the Alamo, stand in front of the structure during a re-enactment of the fall of the to Mexican forces after a 13-day siege in 1836 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers/Getty Images)

Beginning Tuesday, March 2, the Mahon Library, at 1306 9th Street, will present “Alamo Images: Changing Perceptions of a Texas Experience,” an exhibition organized by the DeGolyer Library of Southern Methodist University in Dallas and produced by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Through photographs, illustrations, artwork and text, “Alamo Images” presents a story that has captivated several generations of audiences. The exhibition explores what the Alamo means to Texans and the role of Mexican-Texans in the Texas Revolution. Dozens of photographs and artworks give viewers of this exhibition interesting visuals to illustrate the history of the Alamo as mission, fort and shrine, as well as the drama of its siege and fall in March 1836.

The library presents “Alamo Images” as a means to promote ongoing dialogue about the significance of the Alamo as a Texas experience, as seen through its various representations in popular culture.

The exhibition will be available to the public from 3/2/21 to 3/27/21. For more information about viewing hours or to arrange group visits, contact the library at 806-775-2835.

Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, traveling exhibitions and documentary films. For more information, please visit Humanities Texas online at http://www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

