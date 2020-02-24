Mahon Library presents the “Annexation: Celebrating Texas Statehood” exhibit

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Beginning Sunday, March 1, the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, will present “Annexation: Celebrating Texas Statehood,” a traveling exhibition based on an exhibition of original artifacts and documents created by the Texas Capitol Visitors Center and produced by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The annexation of Texas as the twenty-eighth member of the United States of America had a profound impact on world events and the course of democracy in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. “Annexation” tells the story of Texas as a Mexican colony and Republic, its campaign to join the United States, the vote for annexation and the consequences of that vote. Through photographs of historic documents, daguerreotypes, sketches, artifacts and concise texts, this exhibition invites audiences to become more familiar with one of the defining moments of Texas and U.S. history.

The exhibition will be available to the public from March 1 to March 28. For more information about viewing hours or to arrange group visits, contact the Mahon Library at (806) 775-2835.

Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, traveling exhibitions and documentary films. For more information, please visit Humanities Texas online at http://www.humanitiestexas.org or call (512) 440-1991.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)